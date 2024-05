Keep submitting music, voice reads, written pieces! Keep listening and discovering. Every day is a great day to discover and support independent artists! Read the State of the Station Report May 2024 . Can you help secure our infrastructure fund so we can operate past June and for another amazing year?

You can find playing history at our now playing bot or this csv file

You can find more comfy playing history in this csv file

You can find playing history in this csv file

All music and words we play retain the license that shows on this page for each piece as per the artists' wishes. All copyright materials we play have been consented by each artist for streaming only on radio free fedi. Please do not re-use the streams, DO however contact individual artists if you would like to discuss using their works for your projects. Support fedi artists!

About RFF Channels

Our RFF flagship main channel is a hyper diverse free form format lightly curated to not completely rip the paint off the wall or wear out your welcome. It may well challenge your listening style with hopefully fun results. Likened by many to back in the day community and college radio it is weird and wonderful and a little wild. As part of the experience you might catch a wave of a style or genre and other times you might get delightful sonic collisions or happy accidents.

Our RFF Comfy channel was developed to smooth out the edges for our friends who require a softer experience. Still eclectic in genre and styles and still easy for dropping in and discovering at your leisure, or having in the background. It is the RFF eperience, just without the jagged edges, intensity or harsh frequencies. This hopefully provides a low anxiety and comfy haven so more listeners can join in the party of supporting independent artists! comfy origin story context

Our RFF specialty channel is a rotating hourly themed block programmed channel offering listener the choice to expect a certain soundor vibe at scheduled times. This allows us to go a bit deeper in style, run time and include many more artists as well as tracks you won't hear on the other channels. A lightly focused "scheduled" expansion on drop-in, discover and then go support artists RFF vibe we hope compliments the community! specialty origin story context

Want to contribute to radio free fedi?

Patron - Would you like to help offest running costs or koha the maintainer? Community feedback, street team, build teams - Want to help collating material, data entry, sharing in the feeds, provide some technical assistance to contributing artists to help get their work to the community, or contribute to bigger station initiatives? Interim matrix organising is at #radioFreeFedi:matrix.org Recommendations - Know an awesome independent creative with any fedi presence? Check in with them and see if they know bout radio free fedi and might consider joining the comunity. Station IDs - We want lots of fun station IDs from fedizens. DM RFF for brief, script and format recommendations. "theNews" and "theTrafficReport" - theNews is 100% not news. It is short (~15 seconds to a few minutes) bits of spoken word or readings of microfiction at the top of each hour. If you would like to submit writing or do a reading for "theNews", DM us or you may submit audio similar to music as noted below: links or download codes to the content

consent from reader and writer to stream on radio free fedi

preferred public fedi identities for reader and/or writer to be linked Submit Music - To submit original music for play consideration on radio free fedi here's what we need: The predominant license you release under and a simple word you consent for RFF to stream. See now playing for examples ie: ©, CC-BY-NC-ND, etc. If you have not decided we will simply put used with permission.

Bandcamp links if free to d/l, or download code if you have them, secret drops/file sharing that require no login, or otherwise links for downloadable files (320 mp3 preferred) with art and good meta already baked in . Or if no other means, DM for our private drop info.

. Or if no other means, DM for our private drop info. RUN TIME. our loose time limit of 5 minutes for Main and Comfy is to increase comfort, diversity and discovery and be more neighbourly on the stream. Edits/highlights shortened intros/outros are welcome. With our new Specialty channel themed blocks let's keep it reasonable so it isn't a "you" show, but up to ~10 minute pieces are now considered.

your preferred artist support link

your preferred public fedi identity to be linked with tracks on out now playing and recently played resources, (PLEASE mention if you do not wish to also be included on the RFF artists importable follow list)

you must DM this info in the first instance to @radiofreefedi@musician.social. We've tried our very best to help and accomodate as many submissions as possible. As the project has grown it's not possible to do as many manual communications and fixes. If the above gives more questions than answers please check out a long form FAQ on submissions and tips or DM and we may have a friendly fellow artist able to help with some light advising. But Mostly Listen! by any means and be sure to check here when something tickles your fancy for artist support and fedi links and show them some LOVE! Tell them you found them on radio free fedi. Buy their works or donate to them! Make contact for amiable collaboration or terms to use their works in your projects. Share and grow durable community and support each other and have fun.

For issues with how to contribute as in the above list or for artist help with updates/edits/deletions DM: @radiofreefedi@musician.social. As a volunteer community project we may not have the time or the spoons to respond to each and every general query or commentary. Non fedi based requests can email rff.synthetic076 at passmail dot net

About radio free fedi

Our friend Gabe from @owncast@fosstodon.org wanted a 24/7 feed of fedi artists, video, audio, anything. Given various attempts by Gabe and myself at both video and podcast formats with sustainability of content and buy-in issues, RFF was an invitation to a community driven pivot.

radio free fedi is consent, agency and artist celebrating community radio from the fediverse. We actively and openly present contributing artists' information with the hopes that you will drop-in, discover, and then LEAVE? That's right, RFF has no interest to be an end-point for hyper focused consumption. We also do not have the resource to provide infinite custom streams and we love the community to not do soulless algorithms. We want to foster organic discovery and discourse. We want to generate support for independent artists on the platforms and methods of their choice, no judgement. Support independent and fedi artists!

Things we do a little different:

No payola, no automated submissions, every submission is checked best we can to be from a decent fedizen and not likely to harm or harass our fedi friends of all walks

Every submission is carefully checked for good data and imagery best as possible. We have less time as we've grown to fix these so good submissions help heaps!

We add an artist support link affiliated to every track so you know where to go to help each other.

We add consented public fedi link affiliated to every track so you can interact with, promote and share the artists you find.

We add artists' license and permission for every track to celebrate agency and consent and again to foster good communication for support and collaboration.

Provide discovery options for independent artists who, like many of us, find promotion a bit challenging or uncomfortable. The classic fedi LOVES indie artists and promotion in this light is never a dirty word.

Artist data is made available on this website for now playing tracks and there is further track history in various formats including a bot for the main channel in case you missed track data while you were washing the dog. If you require alternative formats for ingestion for other means to help the wider world discover and support fedi artists please reach out.

Stop gaps like Bandcamp playlists on third party tracking sites, various hyper open methods with poor discovery and walled garden corporate streaming platforms alike seldom strike a good balance to retain attribution and actually promote, celebrate, interact and ENCOURAGE direct support of artists without costing everyone involved some painful percentage of coin, privacy and agency. We are continually impressed and heartened at the community that has rallied to support each other around a more transparent and organic discovery layer.

Admin, Privacy, More Ethos

We are using open and non-commercial platforms and formats where possible, there are no ads, no third party remote scripts, cookies, trackers, fonts etc unless introduced by your alternative playing app/method. We use a minimal and local javascript for updating real-time stream and artist infos. The public audio stream is collecting basic aggregate counts only.

Licensing:

We support artists by passing on their preferred license since attribution and consent are paramount. All music and words we play retain the license that shows on this page for each piece as per the artists' wishes. All copyright materials we play have been consented by each artist for streaming only on radio free fedi. Please do not re-use the stream, DO however contact individual artists to talk amiable terms if you would like to use their work for your project. Support fedi artists!

Fediquette:

We expect classic standard fediverse etiquette of no nazis or fascists, no harassment or abuse of any kind, no racism, no bigotry, no ableism, trans lives matter, black lives matter. We want to radiate inclusiveness and empathy and also rock some kick ass tunes, sounds and words. Please let us know if we get anything wrong or we are accidentally promoting anything untoward.

Keep the fedi weird and wonderful! Enjoy.

Fedi Artists on radio free fedi

12ax7

https://12ax7.bandcamp.com/

https://stoney.monster/@stoneymonster

© used with permission



aaoth

https://aaoth.xyz/

https://merveilles.town/@la_ninpre

CC-BY-NC



After Magritte

https://lamprecordings.com/

https://mstdn.fr/@lamp

CC-BY-NC



AlgoCompSynth

https://www.algocompsynth.com/

https://ravenation.club/@AlgoCompSynth

CC-BY



Allflowers

https://www.allflowers-music.com/

https://musician.social/@allflowers

© used with permission



Amberlucent

https://amberlucent.bandcamp.com

https://aus.social/@spearmintwarlock

© used with permission



Amos J Hunt

https://grubstreetgrackle.com/

https://dads.cool/@amos

CC-BY-SA



Andrulian

https://andrulian.bandcamp.com

https://mastodon.social/@Andrulianblog

CC-BY-NC-SA



Annika Jayne

https://annikajayne.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodonmusic.social/@ajaynemusic

© used with permission



Anonymous C. A. Bosch

https://anonymouscabosch.bandcamp.com

https://mastodon.art/@twinkscapingrecords

used with permission



Antares Binding Rituall

https://antaresbindingrituall.bandcamp.com/

https://musician.social/@antares

© used with permission



Anthony Wilson Dugdale

https://anthonywilsondugdale.bandcamp.com

https://mastodonapp.uk/@anthonywilsondugdale

© used with permission



aotfw

https://aotfw.bandcamp.com/

https://musician.social/@aotfw

CC-BY-NC-SA



Arthur Krumins

https://arthurkrumins.bandcamp.com

https://heads.social/@arts

© used with permission



Ascendency

https://ascendency.bandcamp.com/

https://metalhead.club/@ascendency

© used with permission



Atari Testarossa / Abe Skerries

https://shinmai.bandcamp.com/

https://tech.lgbt/@shi

CC-BY-NC-SA



attks th drknss

https://music.attksthdrknss.com/

https://sunny.garden/@attksthdrknss

CC-BY-NC-SA



AxWax

https://faircamp.axwax.eu/

https://chaos.social/@axwax

CC-BY-NC-SA



B for BUG

https://bforbug.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.online/@billyjoebowers

© used with permission



Bandstahl

https://bandstahl.bandcamp.com/

https://metalhead.club/@dereisenhofer

© used with permission



Bay Mud

https://baymud.bandcamp.com

https://mastodonmusic.social/@baymud

© used with permission



Being of Errth

https://beingoferrth.bandcamp.com/

https://ravenation.club/@BeingOfErrth

© used with permission



Bell’s Theorem

https://soundcloud.com/user-640097594

https://musician.social/@Bells_Theorem

© used with permission



benjamin da ass

https://www.thechurchofotherworldlysounds.com/

https://kolektiva.social/@benda

© used with permission



Berkeley Social Scene

https://berkeleysocialscene.bandcamp.com

https://xoxo.zone/@sdouglass

© used with permission



Between Infinities

https://betweeninfinities.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.art/@OsirisSaline

© used with permission



bgm

https://www.fromabasement.com/faircamp/

https://octodon.social/@bgm

© used with permission



Blix Byrd

https://blixbyrd.bandcamp.com/music

https://io.waxandleather.com/@alisynthesis

© used with permission



Blue Nagoon

https://bluenagoon.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@bluenagoon

© used with permission



bm_128

https://bm128.bm128.de/

https://musician.social/@bm_128

CC-BY



Botfly Mother

https://botflymother.bandcamp.com/

https://girlcock.club/@pave_the_earth

public domain CC0



bruxa do mangue

https://bruxadomangue.neocities.org/

https://mastodon.art/@lynnsmadmon3y

© used with permission



btcprox

https://btcprox.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodonmusic.social/@btcprox

CC-BY



Butterfly Doom

https://open.audio/channels/butterflydoom/

https://open.audio/@deadsuperhero@open.audio/

CC-BY-SA



C. Reider

http://c-reider.bandcamp.com/

https://sonomu.club/@c_reider

CC-BY-NC-SA



C2

https://control.org

https://mas.to/@controlfreak

CC-BY-NC-SA



Cairo Braga

https://linktr.ee/cairobraga

https://toot.cairobraga.com/@cairobraga

CC-BY-SA



Camilo Bravo

https://cambraca.bandcamp.com/

https://musicians.today/@cambraca

© used with permission



Camp

https://notype.com/

https://indieweb.social/@notype

© used with permission



Capharnaum County Magicians Society

https://magicians.bandcamp.com/

https://banjo.town/@magicians

CC-BY-NC-ND



Charlie North

https://charlienorth.co.uk/

https://mastodon.social/@charlienorth

© used with permission



Chemical Computer

https://open.audio/channels/chemical_computer/

https://open.audio/@deadsuperhero@open.audio/

CC-BY-SA



Choan Gálvez

https://choan.bandcamp.com/

https://mstdn.social/@choanmusic

CC-BY-NC-ND



Chris Wall

https://hackers.town/@0xSH00T

https://hackers.town/@0xSH00T

CC-BY



Christian Beach

https://christianbeach.bandcamp.com/

https://universeodon.com/@ChristianBeach

© used with permission



Christian Pacaud

https://www.christianpacaud.com/musique/

https://mastodon.art/@cpacaud

CC-BY-NC-SA



Circuit Static

https://circuitstatic.bandcamp.com/

https://dice.camp/@cosmality

© used with permission



Contemplator

https://www.christianpacaud.com/musique/

https://mastodon.art/@cpacaud

© used with permission



control.org

https://control.org

https://mas.to/@controlfreak

CC-BY-SA



Corp, Rob

https://soundcloud.com/user-9567265

https://mastodonapp.uk/@robcorp55

© used with permission



Corporate Astrology

https://corporateastrology.bandcamp.com/

https://thedreaming.city/@corporateastrology

CC-BY-NC-SA



craque

https://craque.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.art/@dtauvdiodr

CC-BY-NC-SA



Cyborg Philharmonic

https://cyborgphilharmonic.bandcamp.com/

https://sonomu.club/@poiseunderchaos

© used with permission



Dace Merryweather

https://dace.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.art/@Dace

© used with permission



Dadanaut

https://dadanaut.bandcamp.com

https://mastodon.social/@Dadanaut

CC-BY-NC-ND



Damon Thomas

https://damonthomas.bandcamp.com/

https://c.im/@ruralgloom

© used with permission



Danger Third Rail

https://dangerthirdrail.bandcamp.com/

https://layer8.space/@audiodude

CC-BY-SA



Das Heinrich Manöver

https://heinrich.band/

https://norden.social/@heinrich

© used with permission



David Dellacroce

https://daviddellacroce.bandcamp.com

https://musicians.today/@daviddellacroce

© used with permission



Day Dreems

https://daydreems.com

https://mastodon.art/@DayDreems

© used with permission



Deanna Troy

https://ko-fi.com/deannatroy

https://tenforward.social/@deannaistyping

used with permission



DebonaireToast

https://debonairetoast.bandcamp.com/

https://musicians.today/@debonairetoast

© used with permission



decibyte

https://decibyte.net/music/

https://social.data.coop/@decibyte

CC-BY-NC



Deep Stare

https://mirlo.space/deep-stare/

https://social.vivaldi.net/@LucaManciniDrummer

© used with permission



Default Media Transmitter

https://defaultmediatransmitter.com/

https://social.bitwig.community/@defaultmediatransmitter

CC-BY-NC-SA



Desmu

https://desmu.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.desmu.fr/@desmu

CC-BY-NC-SA



DFF Sound System

https://dffsoundsystem.bandcamp.com/

https://ravenation.club/@DFFSoundSystem

CC-BY-NC



Die Leere im Kern deiner Hoffnung

https://www.dieleereimkerndeinerhoffnung.de

https://metalhead.club/@dlikdh

CC-BY-SA



Digits

https://digits.bandcamp.com

https://ravenation.club/@digits

© used with permission



dj mindstalker

https://control.org

https://mas.to/@controlfreak

CC-BY-SA



DjBRINE1

https://djbrine1.bandcamp.com

https://pony.social/@DjBRINE1

CC-BY-SA



Doctor Body

https://doctorbody.bandcamp.com

https://io.waxandleather.com/@alisynthesis

© used with permission



Doctor Deathray

https://analogrevolution.bandcamp.com/

https://retro.social/@DoctorDeathray

CC-BY-NC-SA



Dominique Cyprès

https://dcypres.bandcamp.com/

https://todon.nl/@lunasspecto

CC-BY-SA



Doomer

https://doomer.rip/

https://musician.social/@doomer

© used with permission



Dr Hitchcock

https://www.starlifter.fm/

https://hackers.town/@drh

CC-BY-SA



Dusepo

https://www.dusepo.co.uk/

https://toot.dusepo.co.uk/@dusepo

© used with permission



Eidon

https://eidon.bandcamp.com/

https://musician.social/@Eidon

© used with permission



El Generador d'Envolupant

https://archive.org/details/@elgeneradordenvolupant

https://social.anartist.org/@Omar

used with permission



El Roachy

https://linktr.ee/elroachy808

https://mstdn.party/@elroachy

CC-BY-ND



Electric Keet

https://electrickeet.com/

https://plush.city/@electrickeet

CC-BY



elucidian

https://elucidian.bandcamp.com

https://tech.lgbt/@elke

CC-BY



Emily Bee

https://embee.love/

https://chaosfem.tw/@glimmer

CC-BY-NC-SA



Emily Velasco

https://mle-online.com/projects/

https://social.afront.org/@MLE_online

used with permission



Emmanuel Papp vs DaveTheSlain

https://soundcloud.com/user-810297742

https://musician.social/@Bells_Theorem

© used with permission



Endless Blue

https://endlessblue.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@endlessblue

© used with permission



ENOENT

https://audio.enoent.one/

https://ravenation.club/@ENOENT

CC-BY-NC-SA



Erdspiegel

http://thunderperfectwitchcraft.org/erdspiegel/

https://mastodon.social/@thunderperfectwitchcraft

CC-BY-SA



Erika Autumn

https://erikaautumn.com/

https://mastodon.social/@erikaautumn

© used with permission



Ether Diver

https://etherdiver.bandcamp.com

https://ravenation.club/@etherdiver

© used with permission



Eugene K

https://eugenek.bandcamp.com/

https://avantwhatever.org/@eugenek

CC-BY-NC



Euphemystique

https://euphemystique.bandcamp.com/

https://hackers.town/@cyberpunklibrarian

© used with permission



exodrifter

https://music.exodrifter.space/

https://vt.social/@exodrifter

CC-BY-NC-SA



Eyeshadow2600 FM

https://eyeshadow2600fm.bandcamp.com/

https://mkultra.monster/@cmdr_nova

© used with permission



Fast Ghost

https://fastghost.bandcamp.com

https://ravenation.club/@FastGhost

CC-BY-NC-SA



fastachee

https://fastachee.rodeo/

https://tilde.zone/@mahlon

© used with permission



fennifith

https://fennifith.bandcamp.com/

https://is.a.horrific.dev/@fennifith

CC-BY-NC



Ferocious Designs

https://ferociousdesigns.com/

https://musician.social/@ferociousdesigns

© used with permission



Fish

https://xymmusic.bandcamp.com/

https://todon.eu/@rybson

CC-BY-NC



Fit and the Conniptions

https://music.conniptions.org/

https://mastodon.social/@conniptions

CC-BY-SA



Flavigula

https://flavigula.net/

https://sonomu.club/@flavigula

CC-BY-NC-SA



Flock of Nazguls

https://soundcloud.com/flock_of_nazguls

https://mastodon.flockofnazguls.com/@flockofnazguls

CC-BY



Florian Weidenweiven

https://florianweidenweiven.bandcamp.com/

https://musicians.today/@FlorianWeidenweiven

© used with permission



Foxfire

https://foxfire-tunes.bandcamp.com/

https://pawb.fun/@Foxfire

CC-BY-NC



Frequency Control Centre

https://frequencycontrolcentre.bandcamp.com/

https://mstdn.social/@FrequencyControlCenter

© used with permission



Frind

https:/frind.bandcamp.com

https://mastodon.social/@liquid_clear

© used with permission



From Dying Suns

https://fromdyingsuns.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@nofriendsmatt

© used with permission



Fugue State

https://fuguestate.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.sdf.org/@fstateaudio

CC-BY-SA



Funharm

https://funharm.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodonmusic.social/@funharm

© used with permission



Future Nostalgia

https://future-nostalgia.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@FutureNostalgia

CC-BY-NC



Futzle

https://music.futzle.com

https://old.mermaid.town/@futzle

© used with permission



Gigakoops

https://allmylinks.com/gigakoops

https://queer.party/@Gigakoops

CC-BY-NC-SA



Graham Irwin

https://grahamirwin.bandcamp.com/

https://musicians.today/@barnetboy

CC-BY-NC-SA



Grey Matter

https://greymatterhiphop.com/

https://rap.social/@greymatter

© used with permission



gribbles

https://flow.page/gribbles

https://mastodonmusic.social/@gribbles

CC-BY-NC-SA



Gullfot

https://gullfot.bandcamp.com/

https://post.lurk.org/@gullfot

© used with permission



Harbinger of Storms

https://linktr.ee/shanesemler

https://metalhead.club/@shanesemler

CC-BY-NC-SA



Hearse Pileup

https://hearsepileup.bandcamp.com

https://metalhead.club/@hearsepileup

CC-BY-SA



hefxthoth

https://www.jamendo.com/artist/546164/hefxthoth

https://mastodon.art/@hefxthoth

CC-BY-NC-ND



Helen Bell

https://helenbell.bandcamp.com/

https://sunny.garden/@helenbellmusic

© used with permission



Hello Midlands

https://hellomidlands.com/

https://musicians.today/@hellomidlands

© used with permission



Homeostasis

https://tryptophonic.com/

https://social.tryptophonic.com/@mxv

CC-BY-NC-SA



Honor Oak

https://honoroak.bandcamp.com

https://mastodon.sdf.org/@mounderfod

© used with permission



Hörstreich

https://www.hoerstreich.de/

https://musician.social/@hoerstreich

CC-BY-NC-SA



Houl

https://houl.codeberg.page/

https://md.ilyamikcoder.com/@Houl

CC-BY



Hraban & Die Unauffindbaren

https://www.fiee.net/auditive/

https://literatur.social/@fiee

CC-BY-NC-SA



Huge Shark

https://hugeshark.bandcamp.com/

https://sonomu.club/@hugeshark

© used with permission



Humongous Frog

https://hyperfollow.com/hfrog

https://mastodon.social/@herrmania

© used with permission



Hurly Burly and the Volcanic Fallout

https://analogrevolution.bandcamp.com/

https://retro.social/@DoctorDeathray

CC-BY-NC-SA



Hurricane Blonde

https://hurricaneblonde.bandcamp.com/

https://layer8.space/@killyourfm

CC-BY-SA



Hy Vyb

https://chillway.bandcamp.com/

https://musicians.today/@Weru

© used with permission



Id Lab

https://pulsing-bulb.neocities.org/

https://radiofreefedi.net

CC-BY-SA



Incredible Alibi

https://incrediblealibi.hearnow.com/limerence

https://blahaj.zone/@ayilathebailey

© used with permission



Infocalypse

https://eldritch.cafe/@enkiv2

https://eldritch.cafe/@enkiv2

CC-BY-SA



INPC

https://inpc.bandcamp.com

https://mxtthxw.art/@mxtthxw

used with permission



INS/OVR

https://insovr.bandcamp.com/

https://poto.cafe/@yagich

© used with permission



Intent Unkown

https://intentunknown.bandcamp.com/

https://ravenation.club/@intentunknown

© used with permission



J.M. Smig

https://jmsmig.bandcamp.com

https://musicians.today/@jmsmig

© used with permission



JAGGEDY

https://gullfot.bandcamp.com/

https://post.lurk.org/@gullfot

used with permission



James Hastings

https://strangetextures.com/

https://mastodonmusic.social/@james

© used with permission



Jamie Hill

https://deptofenergymgmt.com/

https://mastodon.social/@hilljam

CC-BY-NC



Jank Hambrams

https://linktr.ee/jankhambrams

https://meh.social/@jankhambrams

© used with permission



Jason Didner

https://jasondidnermusic.bandcamp.com/

https://gardenstate.social/@jasondidner

© used with permission



Jay Poisön and the Bat People

https://linktr.ee/jaypoisonandthebatpeople

https://mastodon.social/@nightofthevampire

© used with permission



Jazzaria

https://jazzaria.com/

https://mastodon.art/@Jazzaria

CC-BY-NC-ND



JDFight

https://jdfight.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@JDFightMusic

CC-BY-NC



jefftheworld

https://jefftheworld.com/

https://social.rights.ninja/@jefftheworld

CC-BY-NC-ND



Jennifer Vena Wood

https://jennifervenawood.bandcamp.com

https://musicians.today/@jvw

CC-BY-NC-SA



Jepyang

https://www.jepyang.com/

https://wandering.shop/@jepyang

© used with permission



Jessica B. Kelly & The Void Conspiracy

https://voidconspiracy.com/

https://mastodon.voidconspiracy.com/@jessica

© used with permission



Jetsam

https://jetsammtl.bandcamp.com

https://438punk.house/@jetsam

© used with permission



JetSm00th

https://radiofreefedi.net

https://infosec.exchange/@JetSm00th

CC-BY-NC



JJ Mickey

https://jjmickey.bandcamp.com/

https://musician.social/@jjmickey

CC-BY-NC-ND



Joe Ressington

https://joeress.com/music/

https://fosstodon.org/@JoeRess

CC-BY-NC



Johann Bourquenez

https://johannbourquenez.com/

https://masto.bike/@johann

© used with permission



John Wright

https://thgirwnhoj.com/

https://mas.to/@thgirwnhoj

© used with permission



Jonny Fallout

https://jonnyfallout.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@jonnyfallout

© used with permission



joseph

http://jaiecoute.blogspot.fr/

https://framapiaf.org/@jaiecoute

public domain CC0



js0000

https://soundcloud.com/js0000/

https://sonomu.club/@js0000

CC-BY-SA



Julian Heuser

https://julianheuser.bandcamp.com/

https://mas.to/@julianh

© used with permission



Jupiter Kirk

https://linktr.ee/jupiterkirk

https://mastodon.social/@nightofthevampire

© used with permission



Kapok Itch

https://kapokitch.bandcamp.com

https://mastodon.scot/@OneBlindMouse

© used with permission



Kaskich

https://kaskich.bandcamp.com/

https://musicians.today/@Kaskich

© used with permission



Kerosyn

https://kerosyn.bandcamp.com

https://m.tripulse.link/@kit

CC-BY-SA



Key 13

https://key13.uk/

https://mastodon.online/@keefmarshall

© used with permission



kikai

https://music.audiokontor.net/

https://toot.houbahouba.de/@mc

© used with permission



Kitusai

http://www.kitusai.com/

https://musician.social/@kitusai

CC-BY-NC-SA



Knova

https://knova.bandcamp.com

https://lostcreek.social/@knova

CC-BY-SA



Kristoffer Lislegaard

https://lisleg.com/

https://sonomu.club/@lislegaard

© used with permission



Kumikäki

https://kum1k4k1.bandcamp.com/

https://ser.romu.casa/@kirjis

© used with permission



KVR

https://am.pirateradio.social/channels/kvr/

https://fosstodon.org/@cos

CC-BY-NC



Kyber

http://rotfg.com/

https://mas.to/@kyber

© used with permission



Kydia

http://www.kydiamusic.com/

https://mastodon.social/@KydiaMusic

© used with permission



Kyle Bronsdon

https://kylebronsdon.com/albums/

https://social.kylebronsdon.com/kyle

CC-BY-NC-SA



Leading Motive

https://leadingmotive.bandcamp.com/

https://ravenation.club/@LeadingMotive

CC-BY-SA



Leafall

https://songwhip.com/leafall

https://mastodon.chuggybumba.com/@thanius

© used with permission



lectronice

https://lectronice.bandcamp.com

https://merveilles.town/@ice

CC-BY-NC-SA



Lehto

https://lehto.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@lehto

© used with permission



Leo Levinsky and the Embarrassments

https://faircamp.radiofreefedi.net/levinskyleo/

https://mastodon.social/@leolevinsky

© used with permission



Lies & Set

https://shop.basspistol.com/

https://v.basspistol.org/a/lieset/video-channels

CC-BY-NC-SA



Lime Bar

https://linktr.ee/limebar

https://mastodon.social/@limebar

© used with permission



Limnetic Villains

https://hyperfollow.com/Limneticvillains

https://mastodon.online/@limneticvillains

© used with permission



Liotia

https://liotia.bandcamp.com

https://mxtthxw.art/@mxtthxw

© used with permission



Lisa Audilla

https://lisaaudilla.bandcamp.com/

https://musician.social/@lisaaudilla

© used with permission



Lord Plunder & The Sons of No One

https://lordplunder.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodonmusic.social/@baymud

© used with permission



Lorenzo Miniero

https://music.lminiero.it/

https://fosstodon.org/@lminiero

© used with permission



lostlemming

https://linktr.ee/lostlemming

https://zirk.us/@tflynn

© used with permission



Love & Sleep

https://loveandsleep.bandcamp.com/

https://thedreaming.city/@loveandsleep

CC-BY-NC-SA



Luka Prinčič

https://music.lukaprincic.si/

https://sonomu.club/@luka

CC-BY-NC-SA



lynn avalon

https://bruxadomangue.neocities.org/

https://mastodon.art/@lynnsmadmon3y

© used with permission



Machines of Misanthropy

https://mofm.bandcamp.com

https://ravenation.club/@machinesofmisanthropy

CC-BY-NC-ND



Malte Hollmann

https://maltehollmann.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.art/@MalteHollmann

© used with permission



Marc Ueberall

https://marcueberall.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.world/@marcueberall

© used with permission



Mark Laramee

https://marklaramee.bandcamp.com/

https://musicians.today/@extradreams

© used with permission



Mason Andrew Freak

https://masonandrew.bandcamp.com/

https://disabled.social/@dharmadischarge

© used with permission



Matt Kollock

https://mattkollock.bandcamp.com/

https://mas.to/@MattKollock

© used with permission



Matt Young

https://mby8.bandcamp.com/

https://musicians.today/@mattyoung

© used with permission



Matthew Lyon

https://matthewlyon.bandcamp.com

https://social.bitwig.community/@mattly

CC-BY-NC-SA



Max Thompson Jr.

https://musicians.today/@max

https://musicians.today/@max

© used with permission



Maxwell Silverthorn Blues Band

https://radiofreefedi.net

https://macgirvin.com/~mike

CC0 - public domain



Me in the Bath

https://meinthebath.com/

https://mastodon.tetaneutral.net/@CremRoad

CC-BY-NC-SA



me:she

https://meshe.ca/

https://mastodon.social/@meshe

CC-BY-NC-SA



megabyteGhost

https://megabyteghost.com/

https://merveilles.town/@megabyteGhost

CC-BY-SA



Mei

https://myfury.bandcamp.com/

https://mas.to/@MeiDark

© used with permission



Meljoann

https://www.meljoann.com/

https://topspicy.social/@meljoann

© used with permission



melondruie

https://melondruie.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@melondruie

© used with permission



Michael Furtak

https://michaelfurtak.bandcamp.com/

https://sonomu.club/@mikefurtak

CC-BY-ND



Midnight Reveries

https://mirlo.space/midnight-reveries

https://social.vivaldi.net/@LucaManciniDrummer

© used with permission



Milford Progress Association

http://milford.bandcamp.com/

https://aus.social/@jimbob

CC-BY-NC-SA



Minutes to Midnight

https://minutestomidnight.bandcamp.com/

https://sonomu.club/@m2m

© used with permission



Mira

https://miraonthewall.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.art/@mira

CC-BY-NC-SA



Misha Velthuis

https://mishathings.bandcamp.com/

https://social.edu.nl/@MishaVelthuis

CC-BY-NC-ND



Mistakeless

https://mistakeless-online.surge.sh/

https://queer.party/@aliciaesperanza96

CC-BY-SA



Molly Noise

https://linktr.ee/MollyNoise

https://shrike.club/@MollyNoise

© used with permission



Moonshine Brigade

https://moonshinebrigade.com/

https://musicworld.social/@moonshinebrigade

© used with permission



MOULE

https://linktr.ee/MOULE

https://mastodon.moule.world/@MOULE

© used with permission



mr sterile Assembly

https://mrsterileassembly.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.nz/@mr_sterile

CC-BY-NC-SA



My Turning Point

https://mtp-music.bandcamp.com/

https://musicians.today/@MTP

© used with permission



Mykie Frankenstein

https://mykiefrankenstein.bandcamp.com

https://haunt.graveyard.boo/@mykie

© used with permission



n3wjack

https://n3wjack.net/

https://mastodon.social/@n3wjack

© used with permission



naught101

https://soundcloud.com/naught101

https://mastodon.social/@naught101

CC-BY-NC-SA



Neavh

https://neavh.bandcamp.com

https://ravenation.club/@bathurst

© used with permission



Negative Øhio

https://linktr.ee/negativeohio

https://queer.party/@NegativeOhio

CC-BY-NC-SA



Negative Players

https://negativeplayers.com

https://musician.social/@negativeplayers

© used with permission



Neon.Deflector

https://linktr.ee/neon.deflector

https://synthwave.social/@neondeflector

CC-BY



Nigel Harpur

https://nigelharpur.co.uk/

https://musicians.today/@nigelharpur

© used with permission



Nihilore

https://nihilore.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.cc/@Nihilore

CC-BY-NC



Nixienoise

https://nixienoise.com/links

https://mastodon.art/@mralex

© used with permission



NT

https://ntband.bandcamp.com

https://framapiaf.org/@Nomys_Tempar

Libre Art License



Oleksiy H

https://soundcloud.com/oleksiyh

https://sonomu.club/@oleksiy

CC-BY-NC-ND



One Blind Mouse

https://www.oneblindmouse.com/

https://mastodon.scot/@OneBlindMouse

© used with permission



Ordos Mk.0

https://linktr.ee/ordosmarkzero

https://ravenation.club/@ordosmarkzero

© used with permission



Organizing Committee

https://notype.com/

https://indieweb.social/@notype

© used with permission



Osiris Dreams

https://www.osirisdreams.com/

https://mastodon.nu/@osiris

CC-BY-NC-ND



Osiris Saline

https://linktr.ee/osirissaline

https://mastodon.art/@OsirisSaline

CC-BY-ND



pdp8

https://pdp8.info/

https://social.pdp8.info

CC-BY-SA



pgcd

https://pgcd.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.online/@pgcd

© used with permission



Phono Input

https://synaptyx.bandcamp.com/

https://synaptyx.com/@aaron

CC-BY-NC-ND



Pill Hill Deans

https://www.zipzapzop.com/pillhilldeans

https://ravenation.club/@zipzapzop

CC-BY-NC-SA



Placebo Button

https://placebobutton.neocities.org/

https://mastodon.social/@johnbeers

CC-BY-SA



Placebo Button

https://placebobutton.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@johnbeers

CC-BY-SA



PORTA

https://soundcloud.com/portatheband

https://sonomu.club/@oleksiy

CC-BY-NC-ND



Postwar Vulgar

https://postwarvulgar.bandcamp.com/

https://musicians.today/@DuchessOfSnork

© used with permission



Pulsating Cerebral Slime

https://linktr.ee/pulsatingcerebralslime

https://mastodon.social/@nightofthevampire

© used with permission



Racoon Fink

https://raccoonfink.bandcamp.com/

https://musician.social/@RaccoonFink

CC-BY-NC-SA



RadioPhobicSherkPop

https://soundcloud.com/user-967338943

https://ravenation.club/@radiophobicsherkpop

used with permission



Randy Resnick

https://randulo.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@randulo

© used with permission



Raphaël Bastide

https://music.raphaelbastide.com/

https://post.lurk.org/@raphael

CC-BY-NC-SA



RAPIDPUNCHES

https://krill.icu/

https://mastodon.art/@rapidpunches

CC-BY-NC-SA



Rask

https://rask.bandcamp.com/

https://piipitin.fi/@ojrask

© used with permission



RathmoreTV

https://rathmoretv.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.art/@Rathmore

CC-BY-SA



Ratttznezt

https://www.patreon.com/Ratttznest

https://mastodon.social/@Ratttz

CC-BY-SA



Raymond Tani

https://solemnland.bandcamp.com/

https://universeodon.com/@MyMusyk

© used with permission



Red Hot Empty

https://analogrevolution.bandcamp.com/

https://retro.social/@DoctorDeathray

CC-BY-NC-SA



Renegades of Jazz

https://renegadesofjazz.bandcamp.com

https://mastodon.social/@renegadesofjazz

© used with permission



Revengeday

https://revenge.day/

https://corteximplant.com/@revengeday

© used with permission



Rick Murnane

https://rickmurnane.bandcamp.com

https://universeodon.com/@rickmurnane

© used with permission



Robert Dallas Gray

https://robertdallasgray.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodonmusic.social/@rdg_music

© used with permission



Roberta Fidora

https://www.robertafidora.com/

https://mastodon.social/@RobertaFidora

© used with permission



Robin Goldstein

https://notthepodcast.show/

https://schnauzer.social/@robin

CC-BY-NC



Romeo Rucha

https://romeorucha.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.online/@romeorucha

© used with permission



Roots & Engines

https://www.patreon.com/the_emergent

https://sonomu.club/@draco

CC-BY-NC



Rose Alaimo

https://songwhip.com/rose-alaimo/a-place-to-go-when-you-need-to-hide

https://musician.social/deck/@rosealaimomusic

© used with permission



Rrrrrose Azerty

https://chezmonplaisir.bandcamp.com/

https://cathode.church/@rrrrroseazerty

CC-BY



rx1f

https://rx1f.com/

https://mastodon.social/@voxpopsicle

© used with permission



rznc

https://rznc.bandcamp.com/

https://hachyderm.io/@rcd

© used with permission



s28

http://s28music.bandcamp.com/

https://musician.social/@s28

© used with permission



SabiLewSounds

https://ko-fi.com/sabilewsounds

https://mastodon.social/@SabiLewSounds

CC-BY-NC-SA



Sakti

https://sakti.bandcamp.com/music

https://ravenation.club/@Sakti

© used with permission



Sam Douglas

https://samdouglass.bandcamp.com

https://xoxo.zone/@sdouglass

© used with permission



Samanth Jane Smith

https://samanthajanesmith.bandcamp.com/

https://lgbtqia.space/@SamanthaJaneSmith

© used with permission



Sami

https://radiofreefedi.net

https://kolektiva.social/@dragonfly

CC-BY-NC



Savka

https://linktr.ee/jsavka120

https://mastodon.social/@jsavka120

© used with permission



Schall und Stille

https://schallundstille.de/

https://sonomu.club/@stephan

CC-BY-NC-ND



Sean Gill

https://seangill.bandcamp.com

https://zirk.us/@guitarsean

CC-BY-NC



Sean Reid

https://seanmreid.bandcamp.com/

https://mathstodon.xyz/@seanreid

© used with permission



seitz

https://seitz.bandcamp.com/

https://musician.social/@seitz

© used with permission



Setlers

https://frigginglorio.us/

https://freeradical.zone/@frigginglorious

CC-BY-NC



Setto

https://shop.basspistol.com/

https://s.basspistol.org/@setto

CC-BY-NC-SA



Shannon Curtis

https://shannoncurtis.net/

https://mastodon.social/@shannoncurtis

© used with permission



Sharon Murphy Music

https://linktr.ee/sharonmurphymusic

https://mastodon.ie/@SharonMurphyMusic

© used with permission



she hacked you

https://shehackedyou.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@ekis

CC-BY-NC



sideSister

https://elsemusic.bandcamp.com/

https://musician.social/@elsemusic

© used with permission



SignBit

https://signbitmusic.netlify.app/

https://ravenation.club/@SignBit

CC-BY-NC



Simon Janssen

https://simonjanssen.bandcamp.com/

https://mstdn.social/@laslojott

CC-BY-NC-SA



Single Bass

https://single-bass.bandcamp.com/

https://musicians.today/@SingleBass

CC-BY-NC-ND



sitka

https://oleksiyh.bandcamp.com

https://sonomu.club/@oleksiy

© used with permission



Six Umbrellas

https://www.sixumbrellas.de/

https://toot.berlin/@sixumbrellas

CC-BY-SA



Skin Contact

https://skincontact.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.sdf.org/@fstateaudio

CC-BY-SA



sknob

https://sknob.fr/music/

https://mamot.fr/@sknob

CC-BY-SA



Skysonix

https://skysonix.bandcamp.com/music

https://ravenation.club/@skysonix

© used with permission



Slaughter Songs

https://slaughtersongs.bandcamp.com/

https://musicians.today/@SlaughterSongs

© used with permission



SMEs-21

https://mrsterileassembly.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.nz/@mr_sterile

CC-BY-NC-SA



SMOT

https://smotband.de/

https://feedbeat.me/@smot

© used with permission



Snap Infraction

https://snapinfraction.com/

https://masto.ai/@snapinfraction

© used with permission



Sockpuppet

https://sockpuppet.us/

https://plush.city/@fluffy

CC-BY-NC-SA



socool

https://linktr.ee/socool

https://ravenation.club/@socool

© used with permission



SoundBlasted

https://radiofreefedi.net

https://sonomu.club/@psf

CC0



SoundSync5000

https://soundsync5000.bandcamp.com/

https://social.vivaldi.net/@SoundSync5000

CC-BY-NC-SA



Squalor Possum

https://ko-fi.com/squalorpossum/

https://www.librepunk.club/@squalorpossum

CC-BY



STARFORM

https://greenglowrecords.bandcamp.com/

https://ravenation.club/@greenglowrecords

© used with permission



STARLAB

https://faircamp.sny.sh/

https://microblog.sny.sh/

CC-BY



Starlite & Campbell

https://starlite-campbell.com/

https://mastodon.art/@simoncampbell

© used with permission



Stefan Bohacek

https://soundcloud.com/stefanbohacek

https://stefanbohacek.online/@stefan

© used with permission



Stereopolarity

https://stereopolarity.bandcamp.com

https://mastodon.art/@stereopolarity

© used with permission



Synaptyx

https://synaptyx.bandcamp.com

https://beige.party/@a

CC-BY-NC-ND



syncretist

https://syncretist.bandcamp.com/

https://linernotes.club/@syncretist

© used with permission



Synthehol FM

https://synthehol.fm/

https://corteximplant.com/@syntheholfm

© used with permission



Telegraph Cult

https://telegraphcult.bandcamp.com/

https://musician.social/@telegraphcult

© used with permission



Telephonic

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/telephonic/1509775110?ls

https://social.snorklr.com/@TheezyThee

© used with permission



Teryl's Tales of Whim~

https://www.patreon.com/Teryl

https://mastodon.social/@Teryl_Pacieco

used with permission



Thcoreba Thmano

https://cremroad.com/?artist=Thcoreba+Thmano

https://mastodon.tetaneutral.net/@CremRoad

CC-BY-NC-ND



The Big Circus Project

https://cremroad.com/?artist=The+Big+Circus+Project

https://mastodon.tetaneutral.net/@CremRoad

CC-BY-NC-SA



The James

https://howmanyjames.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@JeSuisUnHombre

© used with permission



The Liquid Clear

https://theliquidclear.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@liquid_clear

© used with permission



The New Clear Lawn Chairs

https://analogrevolution.bandcamp.com/

https://retro.social/@DoctorDeathray

© used with permission



The Phoenix Trap

https://radiofreefedi.net

https://social.sdf.org/@mjgardner

CC-BY-NC-SA



The Technician

https://matthewarthur.bandcamp.com/

https://musicians.today/@vultureaudio

© used with permission



The Tired Horizon

https://thetiredhorizon.bandcamp.com/

https://mstdn.social/@tiredhorizon

© used with permission



The Ultranauts

https://futurecabaret.com/

https://mastodon.social/@endlessblue

© used with permission



The Wood Between The Worlds

https://pqqq.org/discography

https://eldritch.cafe/@pqqq

CC-BY-NC-ND



the_emergent

https://emergent.bandcamp.com/

https://sonomu.club/@draco

CC-BY-NC-SA



The1goit

https://the1goit.bandcamp.com/

https://fedia.social/@the1goit

CC-BY-SA



TheInsectInsights

https://ko-fi.com/strepsipzerg

https://scicomm.xyz/@StrepsipZerg

© used with permission



Third Eye Mutilation

https://thirdeyemutilation.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.sdf.org/@thirdeyemutilation

CC-BY-NC-ND



This Occasional Society

https://thisoccasionalsociety.bandcamp.com/

https://ravenation.club/@thisoccasionalsociety

© used with permission



Thralex

https://thalrex.bandcamp.com/

https://ravenation.club/@thalrex

© used with permission



Thunder Complex

https://thundercomplex.bandcamp.com

https://musicians.today/@ThunderComplex

CC-BY



Tim Rowe & Flavigula

https://timroweflavigula.bandcamp.com

https://sonomu.club/@flavigula

CC-BY-SA



Tim Woodruff

https://timwoodruff.bandcamp.com

https://mastodon.social/@timwoodruff

© used with permission



Toadlillies

https://toadlilies.bandcamp.com/

https://thedreaming.city/@toadlilies

CC-BY-NC-SA



Torsten Torsten

https://liberapay.com/Torsten_Torsten/

https://social.tchncs.de/@torstentorsten

CC-BY



Traiken

https://traiken.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@Traiken

© used with permission



Transistor Riot

https://transistorriot.bandcamp.com

https://social.audiovalentine.com/@riley

© used with permission



TWUNI

http://ko-fi.com/twuni

https://defcon.social/@canterberry

CC-BY-NC



Ulrike Mod

https://soundemissary.bandcamp.com/

https://esoteric.party/@puffer

CC-BY-NC-SA



Ultraconformist

https://ultraconformist.bandcamp.com/

https://musician.social/@ultraconformist

CC-BY-SA



Unbuilt Boy

https://hyperfollow.com/unbuiltboy

https://musician.social/@unbuiltboy

© used with permission



Unwoman

https://unwoman.com/

https://mastodon.social/@unwoman

CC-BY-NC-SA



V.A.L.

https://val3.hearnow.com/

https://mas.to/@serpicojam

© used with permission



VCS2600

https://vcs2600.bandcamp.com/

https://lacommune.social/@janne808

CC-BY-NC-SA



vegetable.machine.animal

https://mrsterileassembly.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.nz/@mr_sterile

CC-BY-NC-SA



velacy

https://hyperfollow.com/velacy

https://metalhead.club/@velacy

© used with permission



Venya / ATM1L0

https://listen.soundslike.pro/

https://musicians.today/@venya

CC-BY-SA



Vince Nevers

https://vincenevers.bandcamp.com/

https://mstdn.social/@vincenevers

© used with permission



viriANA

https://viriana.bandcamp.com/

https://musician.social/@radiofreefedi

© used with permission



Voltur

https://voltur.itch.io/

https://hackers.town/@voltur

used with permission



Wandering Monsters

https://frigginglorio.us/

https://freeradical.zone/@frigginglorious

CC-BY-NC



Wetdryvac

https://linktr.ee/Wetdryvac

https://landofkittens.social/users/Wetdryvac

used with permission



When the Birds Left

http://whenthebirdsleft.org/

https://chaos.social/@ki

CC-BY



White Town

https://whitetown.bandcamp.com/

https://mas.to/@Jyoti

© used with permission



Wohosheni

https://wohosheni.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.art/@wohosheni

© used with permission



Wonder Truly

https://wondertruly.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@WonderTruly

© used with permission



Xylander

https://xylander.bandcamp.com/

https://mastodon.social/@xylander

© used with permission



XymMusic

https://xymmusic.bandcamp.com

https://todon.eu/@rybson

CC-BY-NC-SA



xzx

https://andreijaycreativecoding.com

https://autonomous.zone/@andrei_jay

© used with permission



Yoni Den

https://yoniden.bandcamp.com/

https://corteximplant.com/@yoniden

CC-BY-NC



ẓavajêr

https://zavajer.bandcamp.com

https://sonomu.club/@zavajer

CC-BY-NC-SA



ZipZapZop

https://zipzapzop.bandcamp.com

https://ravenation.club/@zipzapzop

© used with permission



zoe bat

https://zoe.kittycat.homes/

https://kittycat.homes/@pastelpunkbandit

CC-BY-NC-SA



ΑΛΓ

https://alphalambdagamma.bandcamp.com/

https://mamot.fr/@Aarn0

CC-BY-NC-SA